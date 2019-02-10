|
Marianne A. Crocker Marianne A. Crocker was born April 27, 1920 in Boston, MA and died on December 21, 2018 at the age of 98 in San Rafael, CA. She was a graduate of Beaver Country Day School in Brookline, MA. She earned her BA at Barnard College in New York City and her Masters Degree at Columbia University School of Social Work, New York City. She also graduated from the Psychodrama Institute of Boston in Cambridge, MA. She demonstrated her concern for people in her career as a social worker and later as a psychodramatist. After retiring from this work, she became active in the Peace Movement and volunteered her services for six years at Women's Action for Nuclear Disarmament (now Women's Action for a New Direction) where she was coordinator of volunteers and a member of the Board of Trustees. In 1987 Marianne moved to San Rafael in Marin County, CA where she was involved in various growth activities. She lived in shared housing which was a challenging and enjoyable experience for her. She lived with three adults, three children and two dogs and found this much more enjoyable than living in a retirement community. She took her citizenship responsibilities seriously and was active politically in connection with health, welfare, environment and human rights concerns. She married for the first time at the age of 79 to Kingsley Klarer of Napa, CA where she lived for four years until Kingsley passed away from a stroke. She then moved back to San Rafael and bought a condo at Smith Ranch Homes, a retirement community. Because her middle name was Appleton her nickname was "Apples". She leaves nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at La Toscana Restaurant in San Rafael from 1:30 to 4:00 p.m. Donations may be made to: Hospice Sutter Home Care, Attn: Gift Processing Center, P.O. Box 160045, Sacramento, CA 95816.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2019