Marie A. Bradley March 28, 1926 - August 7, 2020 On August 7, 2020 at age 94, Marie passed away peacefully at her home in Rohnert Park, California in the care of her loving family. She was born Mary Perani at the Cottage Hospital in San Rafael and raised in Mill Valley. Marie graduated from Tamalpais High School in 1944. She was predeceased by her husband of 45 years, Paul Bradley, whom she married on February 2, 1947. Marie worked at San Rafael High School as a secretary to the Assistant Principal and Athletic Director from 1960 until her retirement in 1986. In 2018, she was inducted into the San Rafael High School Hall of Honor. The caption on the plaque honoring her reads "Friend to all." Upon retirement, Marie lived with her husband in Bethel Island, where they graciously shared their time boating and water skiing with friends and family. In 1994, Marie moved into a caring and supportive neighborhood in Rohnert Park. Soon after she became a volunteer with the Petaluma Valley Auxiliary, receiving the honor of Volunteer of the Year in 2011. Marie spent much of her adult life volunteering with different organizations. Marie is survived by her two brothers, Eugene Perani (Hester) of Santa Rosa, and Richard Perani of Rohnert Park. She is also survived by her children, Philip Bradley of Applegate, Janice Martino of San Rafael, Patrick (Debbie) Bradley of Santa Rosa, and Richard (Donna) Bradley of Rohnert Park; as well as her five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Mom/Grandma/Gram/Gigi you will always be in our hearts. We are blessed to have had your guidance and influence, bright smile and sense of humor as staples in our lives. In lieu of flowers, we request donations be sent to Memorial Hospice at 439 College Avenue, Santa Rosa, California, 95401.



