Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony's of Padua
Novato, CA
Marie F. Foge Marie F. Foge (nee Conway) passed away surrounded by her children on November 23rd, 2019 at the age of 77. Loving mother of Teresa (Brian) Underwood, Julia (Stephen) Mori-Prange, Matthew (Bonnie) Foge. Adoring grandmother of Reece and Paige Mori-Prange, Ava, Madelyn, Michelle, and Dominic Foge. Preceded in death by devoted husband of 41 years, Rich. Loving daughter of the late George and Loretto Conway, and daughter-in-law of the late Hank and Mildred Foge. Also survived by many cousins and friends. A native San Franciscan, Marie grew up in the Sunset, attending St. Gabriel's and Mercy High School class of '60. After being swept off her feet, she married Richard Harold Foge, integrating his Italian/ German heritage into her Irish upbringing. A Funeral Mass is scheduled for 11:00 am November 30th at St. Anthony's of Padua, Novato. Luncheon to follow at Hilltop 1892, Novato. All are welcome to attend in celebration. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Marie's memory to MS Society Northern California Chapter (1700 Owens St., Suite 190 San Francisco) or Xia-Gibbs Society, Inc (http://www.xia-gibbs.org/ support-our-cause).
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
