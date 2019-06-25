|
|
Marie Helene Pedefour Marie Helene Pedefour of San Rafael passed away at the age of 90 on Tuesday June 18, 2019. She fought an extremely long 10-year illness and has finally found peace. She was born in the small village of Lanne-en Baretous in the South of France. She was one of five children and is survived by two sisters; Clemence Gau and Denise Bonsom. Helene is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and her brother-in law Rene Pededourcq. Looking for a new life she came to San Francisco in 1956. There she met her soulmate, Francois Pedefour. They married in 1957 and then they bought a home and settled in San Rafael, CA. Together they welcomed their only daughter Suzie, who later married Daniel Etcheverry of San Francisco. Suzie and Dan in turn had two daughters, Elise (JJ) and Cristina. Helene worked as a talented seamstress and was very involved in local French organizations. Her biggest passion was taking care of her granddaughters and hosting many dinners for family and friends. She was an amazing cook and her smile will not be forgotten. Services will be scheduled for Thursday June 27th at St. Patrick's Church: 114 King St. Larkspur, CA 94939. Rosary at 9:30 a.m. and Mass at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions to the .
Published in Marin Independent Journal from June 25 to June 27, 2019