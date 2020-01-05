|
Marie Lorraine Kerpan May 9, 1948 - Dec. 25, 2019 Marie Kerpan, age 71, was born in Philadelphia, PA on May 9, 1948, Mother's Day, to Johanna and Milan Kerpan. Their ancestry was of Croatian and Italian descent near Istria. Marie graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a degree in Sociology & Psychology. She was a VP in International banking at Chase Bank on Wall Street. Her passion for travel and foreign cultures flourished during many overseas business trips and continued for the rest of her life. Moving to California in 1988, Marie joined Drake Beam Morin as VP and career consultant and later started her own Green Careers consulting practice. She was on the faculty at Dominican University of California's Green MBA. She was often invited as a guest speaker at San Francisco's Green Festival and other sustainability events in the Bay Area. Marie was a sustainability educator and advocate. She was one of the co-founders of Sustainable Mill Valley in 2000. Marie participated in community supported agriculture farms, and played an active role supporting the Environmental Forum of Marin, The Marin Agriculture Land Trust, and Bioneers. She was an avid reader of non-fiction, a passionate Jazzerciser, and loved to ride her electric bike all over town. Marie loved Spring for its beautiful blooms, colors and fragrances. Her core being resonated with flora and fauna and could tune into animals. She was surrounded by birds, bees and deer at her tree-lined home in Mill Valley, where she passed peacefully on December 25, 2019, after a short illness. Marie is survived by her beloved partner of 20 years, Philip M. Lau, brother and sister-in-law, Allen & Joan Kerpan, and her niece, Tessa and her partner Mars Murray, and the many friends and community members who dearly love her. She cherished the role of devoted aunt to her adored niece Tessa, and nephew Kyle, whose passing preceded hers. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to 350.org or the . A private gathering will be held at Fernwood Cemetery in Mill Valley.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Jan. 5, 2020