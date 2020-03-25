|
Marie O'Donnell Bacho 1924 - 2020 Marie O'Donnell Bacho, (known to those who love her as "Sister Marie") passed away peacefully at home, on March 15, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in San Francisco, CA on July 14, 1924. She was the eldest daughter of William O'Donnell and Marie Kerrigan. She was the cherished wife, for 69 years, to the late Rene F. Bacho. Marie is survived by six children, 10 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Marie loved reading, gardening, cooking, and family gatherings of any kind. She will be remembered for her devotion to family, her strength of character, and her fierce independence. Though her body has left this worldly existence, her spirit will remain in the memories that are alive in the hearts of all who loved her. The family has decided to postpone her "Celebration of Life" until further notice. Condolences available at: adobecreekfuneralhome. com
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Mar. 25, 2020