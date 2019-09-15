|
|
Marie Veronica (Taylor) Bettencourt Passed away peacefully in her home, on July 15, 2019, at the age of 93. Born at home in Novato on March 2, 1926, to Ottie Frank Taylor and Maria "Mary" Evelyn (Silva) Taylor. She attended St. Raphael Elementary School followed by St. Anselm High School. After graduating from Dominican College in 1947, she married Richard Anthony Betten-court in 1948 at the old Our Lady of Loretto Church in Novato. They resided in Larkspur but moved to San Anselmo in 1952, when Richard got a job with the San Anselmo Post Office, where she raised her family. She was active in her Parish, St. Rita, in Fairfax, and served as the President of the Women's Guild. She was also active in St. Anselm's Institute #98, YLI, and Marinita Parlor #198, NDGW. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Richard, and their son Anthony. Marie is survived by her daughters Maryanna, Teresa (Richard King), Paula Nixon (George) and Cecilia Myers. Marie is also survived by five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. A memorial mass will be celebrated on Saturday, September 21, at 11:00 am at St. Rita Church, 100 Miranda Dr., Fairfax, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a . Private Family Inurnment will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Terra Linda. Assisted by Monte's Chapel of the Hills, San Anselmo
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Sept. 15, 2019