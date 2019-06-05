|
|
Marietta "NuNu" Oliver Marietta Josephine Oliver, born Giuseppina Migale in Verbicaro, Italy on November 29, 1933 left us peacefully May 22, 2019. Marietta is the wife of Larry Oliver with whom they shared 55 years of marriage. She is survived by her children, Marla Mulligan (Sean), Marc, Michael (Tracey), and David; four grandchildren, Jordan and Keara Mulligan and Bailey and Jackson Oliver. She traveled from Italy with her parents, Giuseppe Michalangelo Migale and Carolina Michalina Martini Migale from Naples on the Conte Di Savoia on July 25th, 1934 and arrived at Ellis Island, New York August 2nd. They made their home in San Francisco. She is predeceased by her brother Prosperous (Pete) Migale. She is affectionately called NuNu by her family and friends. She leaves behind her tenderness and compassionate affection for all who knew her. Her life was a living example of Ephesians 4:32, "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another just as God also forgave you in Christ." A celebration of Marietta's life will be held at St. Anselms Church in Ross on June 22nd at 11a.m. Special thanks to San Rafael and Marinwood Fire, MGH Staff, CPMC Staff, and Smith Ranch Skilled Nursing Staff for the care and compassion you showed Nunu. In lieu of flowers, Marietta would ask that you not be sad but instead consider being nicer to one another and leave this world a better place than as you found it.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on June 5, 2019