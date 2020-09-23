1/1
Marilyn Dana Kennedy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn Dana Kennedy Marilyn Dana Kennedy of Kentfield died on August 29, 2020. She is survived by her children, Dana Kimsey (Michael), Brian (Deborah Bjonerud), and John; as well as her grandchildren, John Michael Kimsey and Taylor, Jill and Alex Kennedy; and great-granddaughter Sophia. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years, John Michael (Jack) Kennedy, her daughter Kathy, and infant Frances. Marilyn was a 1951 graduate of Stanford, where she was President of her house and Captain of the Women's Swim Team. During their courtship, Jack introduced Marilyn to golf and they had many wonderful years and vacations enjoying (depending on their scores) that sport. She was Captain of the Women's Golf Section of the Meadow Club in 1991, and was involved in many charities: first president of the Tamalpais Guild of Sunny Hills, and over time a member of the Florence Crittenton Auxiliary, the Marin Art and Garden Center, Marin Charitable, and St. Vincent's Dining Room. Her greatest love was for her family, her many friends, books, the 49ers, crossword puzzles, Marin County, and her spoiled puppy, Max. Her humor, wit and devotion to her family will keep her alive in our memories. At Marilyn's request, a private family service was held in her memory. If you wish, donations to your favorite charity may be made in her name.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Sep. 23 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MarinIJ.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved