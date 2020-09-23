Marilyn Dana Kennedy Marilyn Dana Kennedy of Kentfield died on August 29, 2020. She is survived by her children, Dana Kimsey (Michael), Brian (Deborah Bjonerud), and John; as well as her grandchildren, John Michael Kimsey and Taylor, Jill and Alex Kennedy; and great-granddaughter Sophia. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years, John Michael (Jack) Kennedy, her daughter Kathy, and infant Frances. Marilyn was a 1951 graduate of Stanford, where she was President of her house and Captain of the Women's Swim Team. During their courtship, Jack introduced Marilyn to golf and they had many wonderful years and vacations enjoying (depending on their scores) that sport. She was Captain of the Women's Golf Section of the Meadow Club in 1991, and was involved in many charities: first president of the Tamalpais Guild of Sunny Hills, and over time a member of the Florence Crittenton Auxiliary, the Marin Art and Garden Center, Marin Charitable, and St. Vincent's Dining Room. Her greatest love was for her family, her many friends, books, the 49ers, crossword puzzles, Marin County, and her spoiled puppy, Max. Her humor, wit and devotion to her family will keep her alive in our memories. At Marilyn's request, a private family service was held in her memory. If you wish, donations to your favorite charity
may be made in her name.