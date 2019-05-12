Home

Marilyn Gail Eipp


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marilyn Gail Eipp Obituary
Marilyn Gail Eipp was born February 22, 1938 and passed away peacefully March 7, 2019 at the age of 81. She was born and raised in Marin and attended Dominican school. She loved all animals, especially cats. While living at Deer Park in Novato, she loved playing bingo and enjoyed activity books, attending the holiday festivities, and listening to piano music with her friends. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Paul and survived by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She requested no service. The family would like to thank her medical doctors and Sutter Hospice for their exceptional care. May she rest in peace.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on May 12, 2019
