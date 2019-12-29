|
|
Marilyn Lee Smith Lived in San Anselmo CA for 17 years until moving into assisted living in AlmaVia of San Rafael last April. She died of heart failure December 18, 2019. Her passing was peaceful. Marilyn was born in Los Angeles on October 13, 1929, to James Knox and Katherine Knox. In her 20's, she married her high school sweetheart, Raymond Perry, and soon had her four loving daughters, Kati, Kris, Jackie and Diane. She spent her 20's, 30's and 40's being a perfect Mom. Following the end of her first marriage, she spent her 50's training in a nursing program. She became everyone's favorite nurse over the next 20 years. Her last job as an RN was at Kaiser Permanente Hospital in San Rafael CA. Soon after retiring, she met and married Carroll Smith, gaining two step children, Dean and Jackie. Marilyn and Carroll traveled throughout the U.S., Europe, Turkey and Israel. They often took road trips, always taking the scenic route. In their 80's, life slowed down for them. Sitting in their garden swing side by side, reading two news-papers while sipping coffee became a daily routine. Evenings were spent watching their political news shows, howling at the current situation, but always holding hands. Her 90th birthday was celebrated at AlmaVia with her husband, daughters, grandchildren and family. During her last two months, she bravely but shakily continued until she simply wore out. She was able to hold Carroll's hand and see her adoring family around her. She continued to laugh at life rather than her dismal health situation. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother John, and sister-in-law Helen. Her survivors include her loving husband, Carroll Smith, at home in AlmaVia, brothers Jim Knox and Tom Knox (Al); daughters Kati Haycock (Jan), Kris DeBerg (Michael), Jackie Landsberg (Michael), and Diane Kemp; stepchildren Dean Smith and Jackie Gomberg (Jonathan); grandchildren Brooke, Brady, Jim, Randy, Julie, Jennie, Dan, Jake, and Jana; stepgrandchildren Arielle, Hannah, Zoe, and Aviva; 12 great grandchildren and four step great grandchildren. Celebration of life is pending. In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged in her name to any Democratic candidate.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Dec. 29, 2019