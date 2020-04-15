|
Marilyn Ruth Witt May 20, 1934 - April 2, 2020 Longtime Marin County resident, Marilyn Ruth Witt, peacefully passed away on April 2, 2020 at her home in Las Vegas, surrounded by family. Marilyn was born May 20, 1934 in Des Moines, Iowa. The loving and devoted daughter of Margaret Allison Harris. She was the youngest of seven siblings to sisters Maxine, Betty, Doris, Shirley, Kate and brother Gene. Marilyn and Bob met and married in Iowa, lived in Colorado and eventually settled in Novato, CA. Marilyn thrived for 30 plus years as a waitress in Marin County. She enjoyed spending time with famiy and friends. Marilyn found great happiness in her love of dogs, taking walks, music and gardening. Marilyn was an avid SF Giants and 49er fan. Marilyn was preceded in death by her son, Jim Witt (1969); and husband Bob Witt (1992). Marilyn is survived by her loving daughters Susan Hahn (Rich, deceased) of Windsor, CA; Laura Adcock (Terry) of Las Vegas, NV; Kimberly Witt of Rohnert Park, CA; four grandchildren, Adrianne, Bill, James and Jason; and three great-grandchildren, Savannah, Taylor and Ethan. She is also survived by her devoted sister Shirley and many loving nieces and nephews. Marilyn's remains will be placed alongside Bob and Jim at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, CO. Our deep appreciation to Infinity Hospice Care Las Vegas for their compassionate assistance.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Apr. 15, 2020