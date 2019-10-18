|
Marino "Reno" Guerra Passed away on September 30, 2019 in Petaluma with his family by his side. Reno was born in the Bronx, New York on January 27, 1940 to Mary and Marino Guerra. His family moved from the Bronx to Michigan and ultimately settled in Redwood City, CA when he was a young boy. After graduating from Serra High School, Reno enlisted in the Air Force in 1958. Envisioning traveling the world, he landed at Hamilton Air Force Base in Novato, CA serving as a jet mechanic. It was there that Reno met his future wife, Carolyn (Paul) Guerra, whom he was married to for 53 years. Reno, always an entrepreneur began his career working with his father-in-law, Julius Paul in the tailor/suit making industry. Upon Julius's all-too soon passing, Reno's career path was altered. He worked at a local Shell Service Station and was recognized for his strong work ethic and offered a station of his own, which ultimately led to multiple locations. Always looking ahead and never one to sit still, Reno continued to seek additional opportunities. He opened Two-Way Motors in Novato and eventually opened North Bay Boat Center for his last 15 years of his career. Hard work was important to Reno, but his family came first. He is survived by his children, Bruce, Brad (Molly) and three adored grandchildren Megan "Mimi", Jessica "JJ" and Jonathan "JP" as well as his former wife Carolyn. The grandchildren meant the world to him and he would stop at nothing to make them happy. The feelings were mutual as they adored their "Poppy". A Celebration of Life will be held after the first of the year. In lieu of flowers, any donations may be made to the Petaluma High School Marino Guerra Scholarship; 201 Fair Street, Petaluma CA 94952; Attention: Chris Stoll.
