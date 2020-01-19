|
Mario E. Lamorte Mario Eugene Lamorte, musician, writer, actor, therapist, and an innovative educator who created unique learning environments, passed away on December 16, 2019 in his San Anselmo home. He was 77 years old. Mr. Lamorte was born in Oakland on August 10, 1942. Both his father, Benny, and his mother, Angelina, emigrated from Italy to the United States. Mario was Angelina's first and only son. Little Mario grew up with his four older sisters and attended Piedmont High School, where he met Suellen Thomas, his future wife. After a year at Chico State as a music major, playing the piano for the debut of Bernstein's West Side Story, Mario joined Suellen at UCLA. After graduating from UCLA, they spent two years together in the Peace Corps in Brazil and returned to San Anselmo where they started a family. Mario started his career as a teacher and went on to become principal of Lagunitas School. He later taught Educational Psychology at Dominican University. A loving husband, teacher, therapist, and friend, Mario kept in touch with his family in Italy. His authentic love and unique humor touched our lives. He took the time to get to know people on a deeper level. When Mario went out to dinner, he'd often engage the staff as only Mario could. For example, when he was seated at a table in the back of a restaurant, he'd thank the host, "I'm so glad you saved this table in the back so no one asks me for autographs and selfies." When he bumped into his former students from the San Geronimo Valley, they would give him a hug and exchange jokes. They called him "Mars." Mario was the all-time quarterback at school; he knew how to throw the ball with just enough speed to make it easy for kids to catch. After a career in teaching, Mario went back to school to obtain his Masters and serve the community as a licensed Marriage Family Therapist. In addition to being an accomplished pianist, Mario's love of music led him to take up the cello in his 60s. He eventually joined the orchestra at College of Marin. When performing his music, his humorous introductions were appreciated almost as much as the music itself! He combined his yo-yo skills, stand-up comedy, and his cello to invent a unique series of performance as "Yo-Yo Mario." Mario had dozens of experiences in show business ranging from taking on the role of Rudolph Valentino at private parties to acting in live theatre and even appearing in movies such as Condom Sense and Alcatraz the Rock. He wrote and directed his own short plays and monologues, and he will always be remembered for doing that. Mario enjoyed sports as a player and a coach throughout his life. In his later years, he enjoyed riding his bike with a great group of friends known as the "Over-The-Hill Gang." Mario is survived by his wife of 55 years, Suellen Lamorte; his sister Louise Lyons; his two children, Ben Lamorte (Ariana) and Allegra Lamorte (David); and his four grandchildren, Tobias Lamorte, Lizzie Lamorte, Simon Kolek, and Eleanor Kolek. Mario was an active member of the healing group at CCC in Tiburon for 20 years. A memorial service with beautiful music celebrating the life of Mario will be held at CCC on Feb 29th at 2 p.m.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Jan. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020