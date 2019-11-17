Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mario Ghilotti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mario Michael Ghilotti

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mario Michael Ghilotti Obituary
Mario Michael Ghilotti Dec. 4, 1922 - Nov. 20, 2010 In Remembrance On this ninth year of missing Mario, the Ghilotti Family is asking that you pause and remember our beloved Mario. We know God must have needed some new roads to heaven! Mario, we miss your zest for life and indomitable spirit and energy. Not a day goes by that we're not thinking of you and what an incredible role you played in each of our lives. We give thanks for the great times, great memories, and love that we were fortunate enough to share with you.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Nov. 17 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mario's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -