Mario Michael Ghilotti Dec. 4, 1922 - Nov. 20, 2010 In Remembrance On this ninth year of missing Mario, the Ghilotti Family is asking that you pause and remember our beloved Mario. We know God must have needed some new roads to heaven! Mario, we miss your zest for life and indomitable spirit and energy. Not a day goes by that we're not thinking of you and what an incredible role you played in each of our lives. We give thanks for the great times, great memories, and love that we were fortunate enough to share with you.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Nov. 17 to Nov. 20, 2019