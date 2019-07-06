Home

Monte's Chapel Of The Hills
330 Red Hill Ave
San Anselmo, CA 94960
(415) 453-8440
Marita Ann (Gutoski) Mutha

Marita Ann Mutha (née Gutoski) Marita Ann Mutha (née Gutoski), 63, passed peacefully at home with her family by her side on May 12, 2019. She is fondly remembered as a loving wife and mother, compassionate and brilliant nurse of nearly 40 years, and ardent fisherwoman with an unmatched sense of humor. She is survived by her husband and their two children; her brother; her siblings-in-law; her many nieces, nephews, cousins, and her beloved great dane. A Service of Remembrance will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Monte's Chapel of the Hills in San Anselmo, 330 Red Hill Avenue, San Anselmo.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from July 6 to July 10, 2019
