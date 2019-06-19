|
Marjorie Darlene Louise Barnes Marjorie Darlene Louise Barnes, resident of Novato, passed away the morning of May 4, 2019 surrounded by family. Born in Quincy, Illinois, she was the oldest child of Louise and George Keller. Marjorie (Marge) graduated from San Rafael High in 1957. Soon after, while attending College of Marin, she met her future husband William (Bill) Barnes on his birthday, October 17, 1957. They married three months later on January 26th, 1958. They owned Bill's San Marin Texaco and Bill's Automotive and Towing Company. Marge and Bill were married for 48 years, prior to Bill's death in 2007. Marge loved reading, singing, playing Bingo, traveling and visiting the many Bay Area casinos. She enjoyed spending time with her friends at the Margaret Todd Senior Center and the Los Robles Mobile Home Park. She was also a member of the International Footprint Association Chapter 15. Besides her friends, her biggest joy in life was her children and grandchildren. Marge was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, grandmother and aunt. She is survived by her daughter Rose Rosen (Michael Rosen); son Steven Barnes (Irene Barnes); grand-children Rachael Rosen (Claudio Can-Diaz), Joseph Rosen, Boone Bathe (Kirsten Bathe), Ely Bathe and Destiny Barnes; her sister Mary Madigan; brother Emmett Keller (Linda Keller); sister-in law Delores Keller; along with many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by parents George and Louise Keller; her husband Bill Barnes and her brother William Keller. Marge was deeply loved and will be missed by her family and friends. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness, 5 Pivato Court, Novato.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from June 19 to June 21, 2019