Marjorie Elizabeth Minahen Passed away August 13. Born on November 11, 1929, she was raised in San Francisco. Margie attended Jefferson Grammar School where she spent many hours at the library, which was the foundation of her love for reading and teaching. She then attended Lowel High School, which led her to attending California University of California at Berkeley where she was a member of the Sorority Alpha Gamma Delta. Margie also met Bob Minahen at Cal, and they married in 1951. After graduation from Cal, she started her teaching career in San Francisco. When Bob was transferred to Okinawa, Margie joined him and opened up the original first grade class for service men and women children. After Bob's discharge from the Army in 1955, they moved back to the states and started their family in Marin County. Margie then taught kindergarten at Dixie School District for 20 years. Bob and Margie were married for 64 years, and Margie was the proud mother of two wonderful children, William Walter (Kim) and Lynn Elizabeth (Eric). Margie's love for golf included her membership at the Meadow Club in Fairfax, and she often joined Bob at Spyglass Hill golf course in Pebble Beach and Ironwood Country Club in Palm Desert. Above all, Margie will be remembered for her love and devotion to her family and friends. The family will have a private celebration of Margie's life, and friends are encouraged to make donations in her name to Marin Humane Society.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Sept. 1, 2019