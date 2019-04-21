|
|
Marjorie Emmons Marjorie Monroe Emmons of San Rafael, California passed away April 11, 2019. She was 99 years old. Born in Clinton, Mass. on February 22, 1920. She graduated from nurses training in Worcester, Mass. and joined the U.S. Navy in that capacity; becoming a Lieutenant. She met her husband, the late Rogers P. Emmons, a Navy captain, at the Officers' Club party on New Years Eve. They settled in the San Francisco Bay Area and became the iconic post war family. They had four children in six years: Betty, Trudy, Paul and Kathleen. In 1960, the family moved to Marin County where Marjorie, began work as a private duty nurse to Beryl Buck of Ross, CA. She then went on to a very long career in nursing and nursing supervision for Kaiser hospital. She loved her years there and made many life long friends with her co-workers and patients alike. To know Marjorie was to know she loved her menagerie of pets - be it dog, cat, bird or horse. They were her constant companions and brought so much joy and light into her life. Marjorie loved her garden and tended her many varieties of roses with a mother's care. Her four children, nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren will miss her quick and beautiful smile and her lovely stories of bygone days on her grandparents farm in Maine. Private interment will be at the Golden Gate National Cemetery, and the family's ranch lands in Petaluma, CA. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations to be made to the Sonoma Humane Society.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Apr. 21, 2019