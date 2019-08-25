|
Marjory Rector Passed away peacefully on August 17th. Her three daughters, Lynn Rector, Ruth Rector and Janet Rector spent many wonderful hours with her over the last days of her life. Marge was born August 4th, 1929 in Norman, Oklahoma to Charles and Ruth Bullen. The family moved to Lubbock, Texas when Charles was appointed Chairman of the Department of Electrical Engineering at Texas Technological University. Marge knew from early childhood she wanted to be an artist. Throughout her school years she worked on mastering the skills of drawing and painting. She graduated in 1950 from Texas Technological University in Lubbock, Texas with a degree in commercial art in one hand and a marriage license to her high school sweetheart Floyd Rector in the other. They settled in Dallas, Texas where Floyd started medical school and Marge worked for Bozell and Jacobs Advertising. After the birth of their first daughter she worked from home as a freelance commercial artist. In 1958 when Floyd completed his training and joined the faculty of the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School in Dallas Marge was able to leave commercial art behind and pursue her dream of painting full time seriously. Chapman Kelley Art Gallery asked to handle her work, a relationship that lasted 15 years. This began a long string of one-woman shows, group shows and competitive art shows. A number of her paintings were acquired by prominent collectors in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area during this period. In 1973 when Floyd accepted a faculty position at the University of California San Francisco medical school, they settled in Sausalito where Marge rented a studio in the Industrial Center Building. In 1979 they broke ground in Woodacre for Marge's studio, designed by longtime friend and architect Gary Kneeland. The building of the studio was a family/friends affair and was completed in 1982. The wonderful environment of the studio stimulated Marge to further creativity and productivity as an artist. Over her long career Marge created 364 paintings and over 2000 drawings and participated in 166 art shows. She continued to actively paint until age 88 and maintained a website for her art at www.magerectorart.com. Marge is survived by her husband Floyd, brother David Bullen, daughters; Lynn, Ruth and Janet, four grand-children; Gabrel Munch, Marijke Munch, Justin Charshaf and Nicole Crossley, and five great grandchildren; Lucas Goodman, Ezra Goodman, Kyle Charshaf, Riley Charshaf, and Madeline Crossley. Her rescue dog Yoshi became Queen of the Couch and her best friend and companion. The family will have a private celebration of Marge's remarkable life and friends are encouraged to make donations in her name to Marin Humane Society.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Aug. 25, 2019