|
|
Mark Andrew Hardin Mar 18 1961 Jan. 7, 2020 Mark Andrew Hardin died on January 7, 2020 after a three year battle with Cancer. Mark was the son of Rev. Hugh Fletcher Hardin Jr., deceased, and Betty Nell Binkley Hardin. He was born in Gilroy, CA. As a graduate of San Rafael High School, Mark received the Senior Class Art Award for his Turquoise, Silver and Wood Cross with a handmade silver link chain that he made for his Father. Mark received his Associate Degree at College of Marin. He graduated with a Bachelor in Fine Art from San Diego State University, and continued his education at Indiana University graduating with a Masters in Fine Arts, with an emphasis in Metal Sculpting and Jewelry. He was honored and recognized by his peers in the 2004 publication of the book "1000 Rings." He apprenticed in Tiling and bought the business. He received his General Building Contractor License and started "Hardin Tile." He specialized in the artistic installation of granite, glass tile, and original mosaics. He also substituted in the Richmond and San Rafael School systems as a classroom teacher. In lieu of flowers please consider a gift to the Hardin Memorial Garden at St. Paul's church or Habitat for Humanity. The service will be Saturday, February 8th at 2:00 p.m. at St. Paul's Church, 1123 Court Street, San Rafael, CA.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Feb. 1 to Feb. 7, 2020