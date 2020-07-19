Mark C. Lambert, MD Dr Mark C. Lambert, formerly of Sausalito and Mill Valley, passed away on July 5, 2020 in Hospice Care at Cedars Sinai Hospital, Los Angeles, surrounded by his family. Born in San Francisco to Scott and Cleo Lambert, he attended both Town School for Boys and The Thacher School, Ojai, before going on to earn an undergraduate degree from Stanford. He received his medical degree from Columbia University in NYC, and returned to San Francisco to complete his internship, residency, and nephrology fellowship at UCSF. Mark practiced Internal Medicine and Nephrology for many years in Marin, and was pleased to serve a term as Chief of Staff at Marin General Hospital. He loved his work and his many patients, and continued to work part time at his practice even after he and his wife Mary decided to relocate to Los Angeles. Upon full retirement in Marin, he soon began to cover two nephrology practices at Cedars Sinai, and consistently worked part time until diagnosed with multiple myeloma. Mark loved sailing, mountain biking, snowshoeing, and spending time at the family's vacation home in Truckee. He also greatly enjoyed living in Los Angeles, taking pleasure in the weather and the city's many cultural offerings. Besides becoming a devoted theater-goer, he also loved attending concerts performed by the Los Angeles Philharmonic. The Hollywood Bowl was a special favorite, and he was gravely disappointed when the summer season was cancelled this year due to Covid-19. He is survived by his wife, Mary, son, Nicholas, and daughter-in-law, Rachel, all of Los Angeles; and by his brother, Scott Lambert of Napa. He will be forever in our hearts.



