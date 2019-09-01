|
Mark Edward Ballora Mark Edward Ballora passed on unexpectedly on July 18 at age 57. Mark grew up in Mill Valley, attending Old Mill School, Mill Valley Middle School and Tam High. He earned a BA in Theater Arts at UCLA, performed briefly with a repertory company in New York City, then earned double Masters degrees in Musical Composition and Technology at NYU. Mark earned his Doctorate at Magill University in Montreal with a thesis on sonification - the translation of data to corresponding musical frequencies. Mark spent his teaching career at Penn State where he created the degree in Music Technology, worked in cross-disciplinary collaborations and earned his full professorship. Perhaps his greatest joy was being a father to his son, Ian. Mark is remembered with great love by his father Pablo, mother Judith, brother Gregory, wife Agatha and son Ian. Mark will be honored with a Celebration of Life concert at Penn State on September 29. There will also be a gathering of his family and friends at Community Congregational Church in Tiburon at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Sept. 1, 2019