Mark Kenneth Wilkie Mark Kenneth Wilkie, age 61, passed away September 3, 2020 in Chico, CA due to unknown causes. He was born at Marin General Hospital on December 17, 1958 to Louise and Leroy Wilkie. He lived in Marin County most of his life until he moved to Paradise, CA, where he lost his home in the Camp Fire. Just after San Rafael High School, Mark worked for several auto body shops in San Rafael and Mill Valley. Later, he worked for Kensington Labs in Richmond as a technician and built wafer handling robots. When he moved to Paradise he was a fixture at the Paradise Hobby Shop. Mark loved anything mechanical. Hand him something broken and he could fix it. He loved building and repairing RC cars, boats, planes and drones. He was an accomplished photographer and spent uncountable hours at car races, motorcycle races, air shows and horse competitions where he was always behind the camera. He loved flying and on a clear day; he would either be in the air or wishing he could be there. Mark is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Nanette and Richard Tofanelli; three nieces, Sage Bowman, Sara Barroso, and Robin Cook and their husbands; seven grandnieces and nephews; his stepmother Joyce Wilkie; stepsister Deborah Pickett and her husband Paul; many cousins and countless friends. Mark has been described by many as a gentle soul. He will be missed by all who knew him. A memorial service will be held at an unknown date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store