Mark L. Santucci It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Mark Lawrence Santucci. Born in 1963, Mark hit the world with a bang, the first of three children in the Santucci family. He is survived by his parents, Lawrence and Jane Santucci; his sister Paige; his "little bro" Jason; and his two kids, Megan and Kevin, whom he loved more than anything in the world. Mark enjoyed playing sports in his younger years, especially skiing, baseball, swimming, and water polo. Later, he coached his son in baseball. He was also an avid lifelong Giants and 49ers fan. Once you got him talking about his teams, it was hard to stop him. Mark graduated from Drake High School and served his country in the U.S. Air Force soon after. He was a wonderful son, a devoted father, a great friend, and a loving brother. Mark will be deeply missed by his loving family, friends, and anyone who met him for more than a few minutes. We have faith that he is at peace now and he will always be with us through our memories of him.



