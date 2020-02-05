|
Mark Langer Mark Langer, a longtime resident of Marin County and local chiropractor, died on December 20th in Lincoln, California. He was 69 years old. Mark was born in 1950 in Plainview, NY and moved to California in the late 60s to explore the west coast, following his love of the ocean. He moved to Sausalito in the late 70s when he started his chiropractic practice in San Francisco. He was a loving father to his daughters, Sara and Jenna, actively involved with their gymnastics and softball teams and remembered by all for his caring and kindness. In 2002 he was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. While training for Waves to Wine, an MS Society fundraiser bike ride, he crashed and suffered a traumatic brain injury that challenged him for the remainder of his life. His recovery was a full-time job, and he took it seriously. He was an inspiration to all as he adapted to his loss of vision and other disabilities. Mark was an active member of the community and volunteered his time and expertise with several non-profits, including MS Society, Schurig Center for Brain Injury, and MS Friends. He raised over $20,000 for the Waves to Wine ride and was awarded Volunteer of the Year. He provided emotional support and counseling to others with MS and TBI, using his own life experience to help others get through challenging times. A celebration of life is planned at the American Legion Log Cabin in San Anselmo on February 9th at 11:00 am and all are welcome to attend.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Feb. 5, 2020