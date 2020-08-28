Marlene Langer 1938 - 2020 Marlene I. Langer died unexpectedly on July 13, 2020. Marlene was born in Queens, NY on June 14, 1938 to Fay and Milton Isicson. The family moved to Florida in 1955. After graduating from Miami Senior High School, she attended the University of Miami with the goal of a career in medicine. She graduated from the University of Miami School of Medicine 1971. She interned at San Francisco General Hospital, spent five years with two different large family practice groups in Seattle and in Maui, and then returned to the University of Miami School of Medicine to complete a residency in obstetrics and gynecology. At the end of the residency in 1979, she was awarded the Helen Lansman Award for "the chief resident who has shown the greatest compassion toward patients during four years of graduate training at the University." In 1979, she went into private practice in South Miami establishing a successful OB/GYN practice. In 1980, she was elected to membership in the William A. Little Obstetrical and Gynecological Society of the University of Miami School of Medicine, and in 1984, she became a certified Diplomate of The American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Inc. In 1986, she became a Fellow of The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. Marlene moved to Tiburon in the late 1980s, and worked as a civilian medical officer at Letterman Army Hospital in the Presidio until it closed in 1991. She then opened an office in Tiburon, specializing in gynecology in 1992. She was a caring and attentive physician, taking her time to get to know and listen to her patients who often became close friends due to her warmth, caring demeanor, and intelligence. She retired from her medical practice in 2011. Marlene is survived by her brother, Robert Isicson, of Boca Raton, FL. Donations can be made in memory of Marlene to an organization that she supported: Hospice by the Bay Foundation, Marin Humane Society, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Wildcare of San Rafael, World Wildlife Fund, or US Fund for UNICEF. As she was a spiritual and private person, there will not be a funeral or memorial service.