Marshall Granados Family and friends of Marshall "Big Marsh" Granados are welcome to share remembrances of his life, Sunday March 8, 1:00 PM, Sun House Senior Apartments Community Room, 170 Cleveland Ln., Ukiah, California. Marsh passed away in the early morning hours of January 4, 2020 in Ukiah, California after a short illness. Marsh was born as an identical twin, with Martin "Marty" Granados, October 22, 1931 in Yuma, Arizona. After graduating from high school in Vista California, Marsh served in the US Air Force from 1951-55 and was awarded two Bronze Stars. Marsh and Marty were stationed at Hamilton Airfield in Novato before becoming longtime Marin County business owners. Marsh ran Marsh's Auto Body in San Rafael until 1981 when he moved the business to Ukiah California with his longtime partner Mardel Madill. Marsh's artistry was in restoring cars. His auto shop was always a gathering place for people from all walks of life. Marsh was preceded in death by his brother Frank (2018), Marty (2017), and his first wife Rita Granados (2017). He is survived by his siblings Polly Mulleneaux, Tencha Apodaca, Barbara Canel, of Southern Calif., Jerry Granados of Ukiah, and his second wife Karen Granados of San Rafael; by his children Fred Robbins of Santa Rosa, Cynthia Granados of Pet-aluma, Marshall Granados of Berkeley, Teresa Granados of Woodacre, Shelley Granados of Fairfax, William Granados of Woodacre, Gary Granados of Ukiah; and by eight grandchildren.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Jan. 25, 2020