Martha D. (Patsy) White January 29, 1929 - November 19, 2019 Patsy White, 90, passed away on November 19 after a long illness. Her joy in life and in her family and friends will not soon be forgotten. Patsy always had a smile, a kind word and a great sense of humor. She was born in New York City, spending most of her early years with her parents in Italy and France while her father was working there prior to WWII. Her school days were spent in and around Boston. She graduated from high school in 1946 and from Colby Junior College in New Hampshire in 1948. Patsy was working in San Francisco when she met Peter White in 1951 while he was stationed in Monterey with the Army. They married after a short courtship prior to his deployment to Korea. In their early years of marriage, they moved several times due to Peter's military assignments. They had two children in those first few years, Cordie (Cornelia) and David, before they moved to Sacramento where their third child, Chip (Francis), was born in 1956. In 1963 the family moved to Marinwood. Patsy and Peter moved to Novato in 1988. They celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary in 2018. Peter predeceased her October 30, 2018 after a long illness. Patsy worked for the Mill Valley School District from 1963 until she retired in 1988, holding several different positions receptionist, administrative assistant to three different superintendents, and finally as business manager. Patsy received her BA from SFSU in 1978, with specially designed degree in Educational Management. She was involved in the League of Women Voters for over 50 years in Sacramento, Marin and even state-wide. She was awarded the League's Bunny Award in 2006. She served in the Marinwood Community Services District, she cofounded the Marin Housing Council, was active in the Novato Housing Coalition and in Marin Environmental Housing Collaborative. She also served on the North Bay YMCA Board and was named YMCA's 2005 Volunteer of the Year. In 2008 Patsy was named Novato's Citizen of the Year. Patsy enjoyed entertaining, traveling, swimming, going to the Y, watching and feeding the birds, knitting, needlepointing, calligraphy, and painting water color. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by her sister, Cornelia Dimmitt of Boston; her daughter Cornelia (Cordie and George) Traber of San Rafael; Dr. David White (Judy) of Benicia, CA; son, Francis (Chip) White of Mammoth Lakes, CA; and two grandchildren, Kyle White of Newberg, OR and Dr. Ashley White of Huntington Beach, CA. A private family memorial will be held at a later date. Donations in Patsy's memory may be made to Hospice by the Bay, YMCA of Marin, the Marin Environmental Housing Collaborative, the League of Women Voters, or the Marin Audubon Society.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020