Martha Felland Martha Felland passed away on July 2, 2019 in Joplin, Missouri after a valiant fight against cancer. She was the daughter of Claude and Marilyn Felland; past resident of Ross, CA. She is survived by two sons, Robert Williams and Andrew Felland; and two grandsons. Sisters are Gwen Beytin and Ann Jensen, and brothers are Mitchell and Jeff Felland. She was born at Marin General Hospital on June 4, 1963, attended Ross School, and graduated from San Andreas High School. She moved to Missouri to be with a treasured aunt. After attending the Police Academy at Missouri State, she became an officer with the city of Duenweg. Her later occupation as a bail bond representative stemmed from that. She enjoyed the difficult work and its interpersonal relationships. On a recent trip to California her phone never stopped ringing. Her good friends Karla Cooper and Todd Herr were very supportive during her illness and always encouraged her in her fight against the cancer.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from July 6 to July 8, 2019