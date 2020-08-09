Martha Sorensen Martha 'Martie' Sorensen, longtime Marin County resident, passed away on August 6, 2020, in Novato. She was 82. Born July 16, 1938, daughter of Martha Reichert and William Osmon, she grew up in San Francisco before moving to Marin County in the late 50's. In 1966, Martie began her career with the Marin County Sheriff's Department as an Intermediate Typist. In 1970, she was appointed as a Deputy Sheriff I and assigned to the Jail Division. She was promoted to Deputy Sheriff II in 1974 and was the second female assigned to Patrol. She was later reassigned to the Jail and then transferred to Civil Division, where she worked until her retirement in 1991. After retirement, she returned to the Civil Division on an "extra hire" basis as a Senior Clerk Typist for 13 years. Martie, with her beloved husband Larry, spent their retirement traveling, volunteering with the Food Bank, and spending time with family. She enjoyed gardening and puzzles. Martie is survived by her loved ones. Wife to Larry. Mother to Janice, Judy and Jeanette. Granny to Victoria, Brandon and Nicole. Sister to Henrietta and Eleanor (deceased). Stepmom to Jim, Deanna and Barbie. Aunt to her nieces and nephews. Friend to many. Join us for an intimate gathering to celebrate Martie on August 22, 2020, 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. at her home in Novato. Please RSVP. Masks will be provided.



