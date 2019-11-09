Home

More Obituaries for Martin Vermeulen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin P. Vermeulen

Martin P. Vermeulen Obituary
Martin P. Vermeulen San Rafael San Francisco native, Marty Vermeulen, passed away November 6 at age 90 with his family at his side. He leaves his loving wife, Barbara, sons Phil (Kerry) and Jack (Sue), grand-children Katie Padilla, Kyle, Greg and Kirk Vermeulen and 5 great-grandchldren. He will be reunited with his dear daughter, Jill, who died in 1965. Marty was a proud graduate of Lincoln High in San Francisco. A general contractor, he was the founder and owner of Marin Fence Company and a member of the Native Sons, Fairfax Parlor. Marty loved sailing on the Bay and the many years spent on the Delta. He will be greatly missed by his his family and life-long friends. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In Marty's memory the family requests any donations be made to Bay Area. Assisted by Monte's Chapel of the Hills, San Anselmo
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Nov. 9, 2019
