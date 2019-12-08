|
Marvin Vincent Cerruti Of San Rafael, CA born March 16, 1930 passed away peacefully on November 20, 2019 at the age of 89 after a long-term pulmonary illness. He was a proud Italian and the only child of Marvin Sr. and Beatrice Cerruti born in North Beach, San Francisco. Marvin attended Salesian Boy's School and was a member of "the club". There he enjoyed playing baseball, minstrel shows and marching in the Columbus Day Parade. Marvin came from a long line of butchers. His father owned M&M Butchers in the Poterero district where he worked alongside him in his younger days. Marvin attended Sacred Heart High School and the University of San Francisco before joining the US Navy where he was sent to Hawaii for training as a Radio Man. He served in the Korean War and was assigned as Head Radio Engineer to The USS Suisun AVP-53. In 1954 Marvin married his childhood sweetheart and the "love of his life" Giovanna Ridondelli. Marvin and Giovanna started their marriage living in San Francisco and moved to Marin County in 1963 after the birth of their third daughter. Marvin worked as a butcher at Petrini's in Greenbrae for nearly 40 years. He was a talented pianist, avid movie expert, devoted San Francisco Giants fan and loved to swim. He had a deep appreciation for classical music but definitely enjoyed his Frankie Boy, Dean Martin, Perry Como and all the big bands. Marvin enjoyed reminiscing of life back in the 50s and 60s and always had a captive audience when telling his stories and adventures. He will remain in our hearts always and those stories will live on. He will forever be remembered by his wife Giovanna Cerruti of 65 years and his daughters Caryn Bacon (Steve) and Diane Riordan (Brian) and son-law Joseph Morena. Marvin was sadly preceded by the death of his daughter Sharyn Morena in 2010. His greatest joy were his grandchildren: Vanessa Elhadidi (Kareem), Joey Morena (Meliza), Robbie Morena (Kellie), Nicole Riordan Clark (Duncan), Drew Riordan, Gia and Victor Bacon and his great granddaughter Averiana Beatrice Morena. The memorial Mass and Celebration will be held on Saturday December 14th at 10:00 am at St. Sebastian's Church - 373 Bon Air Rd Greenbrae, CA. Donations can be made to St. Sebastian's Church or to the .
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Dec. 8, 2019