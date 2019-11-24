|
Mary A. Rosenberg Mary Alexander (Billie) Rosenberg bid us ado on October 8, 2019. Billie was born in Indiana to Charles and Alice Alexander on March 25, 1930. She grew up in Wisconsin and attended high school and college there, but in 1960, she came out to Squaw Valley and was a model for winter fashions at the Olympics. She stayed here in California and went to work in San Francisco. Working as a "temp," she met Al Rosenberg. They moved to Sausalito and settled there and got married on December 9, 1967. Billie ended up becoming the Executive Secretary for the Retired Presidents of Pacific Bell, which was one of her favorite jobs ever. Al and Billie had a wonderful social life. They were active in the St. Francis Yacht Club and sailed out of Sausalito. They loved to share their joy of sailing with others. They bought their house in Sausalito, which overlooked the Bay. They loved that house and when Al died in 1988, Billie stayed there until 2011, when she found that the Tamalpais Residential Facility in Greenbrae was the best fit for her. She was an extremely gregarious person who always had a smile and a kind word. She also learned to love Bocce and was a formidable Bridge player. In lieu of flowers, a contribution to the American Diabetes Association is suggested. As were her wishes, there will be no services.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Nov. 24, 2019