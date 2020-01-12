|
Mary Ann Hudick Mary Ann Hudick was born June 20, 1935 in Youngstown, Mahoning, Ohio to the late Frank and Anna (Malinski) Hudick. Her only sibling, her sister Eileen married Raymond Vano also of Youngstown, Mahoning, Ohio, in 1972 but passed away in 2005. Mary Ann graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1953 and received a Baccalaureate degree as a Laboratory Technician from Youngstown University in 1957 and worked in Youngstown for several years before moving to California where she worked as a Medical Technologist at UCSF until her retirement at age 55. She lived in Novato for over 50 years with Diana and Milt Kelly and became the God Mother of their children Terry and Steven. Her favorite pastimes were family genealogy for herself, family, and friends. Also as time and funds permitted she travelled extensively. She received a Master's Degree in Special Education and tutored students with dyslexia and worked in the ministry at Our Lady of Loretto Catholic Church teaching CCD classes and preparing students for Confirmation. She passed away quietly in her sleep on November 27th, 2019. Mass will be said for her on Saturday January 18th, at Our Lady of Loretto Catholic Church, Novato, CA 11:00 AM.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Jan. 12, 2020