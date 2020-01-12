Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Hudick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Hudick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann Hudick Obituary
Mary Ann Hudick Mary Ann Hudick was born June 20, 1935 in Youngstown, Mahoning, Ohio to the late Frank and Anna (Malinski) Hudick. Her only sibling, her sister Eileen married Raymond Vano also of Youngstown, Mahoning, Ohio, in 1972 but passed away in 2005. Mary Ann graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1953 and received a Baccalaureate degree as a Laboratory Technician from Youngstown University in 1957 and worked in Youngstown for several years before moving to California where she worked as a Medical Technologist at UCSF until her retirement at age 55. She lived in Novato for over 50 years with Diana and Milt Kelly and became the God Mother of their children Terry and Steven. Her favorite pastimes were family genealogy for herself, family, and friends. Also as time and funds permitted she travelled extensively. She received a Master's Degree in Special Education and tutored students with dyslexia and worked in the ministry at Our Lady of Loretto Catholic Church teaching CCD classes and preparing students for Confirmation. She passed away quietly in her sleep on November 27th, 2019. Mass will be said for her on Saturday January 18th, at Our Lady of Loretto Catholic Church, Novato, CA 11:00 AM.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -