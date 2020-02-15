|
Mary Ann "Max" Landfield Sep. 21, 1950 Jan. 29, 2020 Mary Ann Landfield, RN, MN was born in New York, NY to Alexander and Bridget Wierszbiczki and died near her home in Ross, CA after a three-year battle with cancer. She was a loving wife, sister, aunt, stepmother, nurse and friend and was an absolute treasure to all who knew her. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Barry Landfield; stepson Joel Landfield and his wife Kelly Landfield; sisters, Helen Griffin and Theresa Farmer; and nieces, Bridget Farmer and Sara Evans and her husband Richard Evans. The memorial service will be held at St. John's Church, 14 Lagunitas Road (at Shady Lane), Ross, CA on March 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. If you would like to give a donation, it can be made to .
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Feb. 15, 2020