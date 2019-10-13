|
Mary Ann Sinkkonen Oct 9, 1940 Sept. 30, 2019 Mary Ann Sinkkonen, only child of Angelina and Elmer Dacha of Oakland CA, passed from this life on September 30 at home in Mill Valley with her son David, her husband of 58 years, Eric, and family and friends by her side. Mary Ann was a woman of great professional accomplishments in the arena of education and touched the lives of numerous students and educators throughout Marin County. After receiving her BA from the University of Houston, she began teaching in Detroit, MI. Moving to Marin in 1968, she earned two Masters degrees in education followed by a Doctorate in Education Administration. She was a teacher and principal in Novato, teacher advisor for the Marin County Office of Ed, a Professor at Dominican University coordinating the teacher education program, and an adjunct professor at SFSU, USF, and Cal State Hayward where she worked with aspiring principals. In addition, she was an active contributing Board Member at Star Academy and the Beryl Buck Institute for Education. She was both a presenter and consultant for the Principal's Center at Harvard and International Schools in Italy. Her love of her friends, travel, theatre, the arts, and all things Italian was only surpassed by her love for her family. She will be greatly missed by all, but not forgotten.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Oct. 13, 2019