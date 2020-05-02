Mary Campbell Mary Campbell of Mill Valley died on April 29th at home. She was born March 17, 1941 in Salem, Oregon into a happy family of six. Family lore says no Campbell was ever at a loss for words. Preceding her in death were her parents, Dr. Charles and Della Campbell, and her older brother, Dr. Tim Campbell. Surviving her are her sister Cathy Tindle and her younger brother, Dr. Dan Campbell. She is also survived by her beloved best friend and partner of over 50 years, Helen Harper. She and Helen loved their home and also enjoyed several hilarious rambles through Europe. In addition, Mary leaves behind 12 much-loved nieces and nephews, and their children. Of special note is her nephew, Stephen Tindle of Piedmont, and his family, who went above and beyond for their Aunt Mary. Mary came south to earn two degrees at Stanford University, where she played for three seasons on the Stanford Women's Varsity Tennis Team. She fell in love with the Bay Area and lived over 50 years in San Francisco and Marin, making a myriad of friends, many of them through her long association with the Marin Tennis Club in San Rafael. She was a member for over 40 years, served a term as a Board Member and also as President, and was the General Manager for the final six years of her working life. Her most fond memories are of hanging out at MTC with her buddies. She retired in 2003 and turned a little corner of her garage into a wood shop, making colorful and functional bird houses for anyone who would promise to put them up. Her houses won dozens of prizes at the annual Marin County Fair. She loved watching the birds in her garden. She greatly loved the neighborhood kids and dogs and a series of house cats; the last two, beautiful calico sisters, Ginger and Gracie, survive her. Mary was frequently seen at the Mill Valley Library, the Lark Theatre, and the Marin Symphony, and occasionally at the ballpark, having been a diehard Giants Fan since 1951. She thanks all the Backgammon players for putting up with their groupie. A private scattering at sea for the family will occur when circumstances permit. Contact Stephen Tindle if you wish to attend. Donations may be made in her name to the Marin Humane Society or Hospice By the Bay.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store