Mary Catherine "Cathi" Strickland "Cathi" of San Rafael passed away October 18, 2019. The funeral is on October 25 at 10 am at Saint Isabella in San Rafael. Cathi was born to Donald and Billie Graham in San Francisco on May 15, 1942. She served in the Women's Army Air Corps and was honorably discharged in 1964. She moved to Redwood City in 1966 and, as a single working parent, attained a B.A. in history from San Jose State and an MA from the University of Phoenix. Cathi enjoyed reading, gardening, and most of all her dogs and cats. She is survived by her daughter Wendy Shapiro and her two grandchildren Laura and Arden.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Oct. 24, 2019