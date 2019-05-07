|
Mary Claire Herold Aug 15, 1933 - Apr 25, 2019 Mary was born to William and Agnes (Stork) Wurz in San Francisco, CA. After spending most of her childhood moving between San Francisco and San Anselmo, she graduated from Mercy High School in San Francisco. She later met and married Ralph Herold in May 1956 and settled in San Rafael, where she spent the remainder of her life. Mary was a dedicated postal clerk for the United States Postal Service for 37 years, where she was a mail handler, time keeper and passport clerk. She was active with the education of her children at Saint Raphael's School, volunteering in the school library and participated in YLI where she served two terms as chapter president. Mary is preceded in death by her husband Ralph and her brother Andrew. She is survived by her sisters Virginia and Rosemarie. She also leaves behind her children Daniel, David, Donna, Douglas, and Dominic; 7 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. Services will be held at the Church of Saint Raphael - Mission San Rafael Archangel on Thursday, May 9th at 10am. Monte's Chapel of the Hills, San Anselmo 415-453-8440
Published in Marin Independent Journal on May 7, 2019