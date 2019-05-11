|
|
Mary Delanty Brown Mary Delanty Brown, longtime resident of Ross, CA, passed away on May 8, 2019 at age 89 in Petaluma, CA, after a lengthy battle with dementia. Mary was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa on March 18, 1930. Her parents, John and Bernice Delanty, moved the family, which included Mary's two older brothers John, Jr. and Jim, to Geyserville, CA when she was young. Mary was a proud graduate of Geyserville High School and loved growing up in the wine country. While working at the Press Democrat in Santa Rosa in the advertising department, Mary met the love of her life, Dr. Robert Lee Brown of Elko, Nevada. They married in 1955 and eventually moved to San Francisco in the late 50's. They adopted two children, Tyler (in 1960) and Robin (in 1962), and lived in the Richmond district for many years. As her husband's medical practice grew, Mary devoted herself to the Women's Board at what was then Presbyterian Medical Center (now California Pacific Medical Center), where Bob practiced. Mary was a tireless volunteer and fundraiser for the Hospital, and served as President of the Women's Board and Chair of its Debutante Ball several times. Despite keeping busy with her many volunteer activities, Mary found time to join Bob in getting her private pilot's license. She and Bob flew the family around on vacations throughout the West in their Piper Cherokee Arrow. Tyler read comic books, while Robin was the official flight attendant and kept everyone well fed. The family made frequent trips to Ashland, OR for the Shakespeare Festival, which Mary loved, and Aetna Springs Resort in Pope Valley, CA. Mary loved dressing the kids in matching outfits for parties at Aetna; the kids really enjoyed Aetna, and really hated the outfits. In 1974, the family moved to Ross, which Mary loved from the moment she saw the sleepy little town. After her fairly modest upbringing, moving to Ross was a dream come true. Mary loved to entertain and put on big square dances out in the yard at the house. Her large circle of friends would gather together and have a great time. Many happy hours were also spent around the pool with family friends Lola and Will Heer and Donna and Gordon Hazlett. Never one to shy away from hard work, Mary was the first woman elected to the Town of Ross' Town Council and became the first female Mayor. As Mary would have described it, she ruled the town with an iron fist and a warm heart. She also served on the Board at The Branson School for a number of years. She was known as "Ma Brown" to both Tyler's and Robin's Branson friends, and she loved hosting gatherings of the kids' "gang" in the always-busy kitchen (often with her favorite singer, Frank Sinatra, playing in the background). After Bob passed away in 2003, Mary later enjoyed a long and deep relationship with Dr. Larry Schechter of Kentfield, CA. Larry was a longtime family friend and former partner of Bob's. Mary and Larry were constant lunch and dinner companions at Fabrizio's, Chalet Basque and other Marin eateries. Larry was a godsend; he took care of Mary as her dementia began to progress, until his passing in 2017. Mary is survived by Tyler and his wife, Kathryn Peyton, of Penngrove, CA, and their children, Helen and Tyler, Jr.; and Robin and her husband, Bernard Frossard, of Villarlod, Switzerland, and their children, Jade, Jonathan and Alizee. Mary will be remembered most of all for her zest for life, her love for her family (and zinfandel) and her long years of devoted service to so many worthy causes. The family will hold a small private memorial service for Mary later this month. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Mary's name to the Marin Humane Society or the California Pacific Medical Center Foundation would be a fitting tribute.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on May 11, 2019