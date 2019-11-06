|
|
Mary Elizabeth (Mimi) Burton Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Born in Youngstown, OH to Martyn Z Bentley and Frances E Roberts, she grew up in an outdoor, civic and socially oriented family, values she championed consistently and well. She excelled at forging life-long friendships, including those she met while attending National Cathedral high school (DC), and earning a Medical Technician's degree at Colby-Sawyer College (NH). Following close hometown friends, she sought her future in San Francisco, driving a yellow Chevy convertible through seven National Parks on her way west with her best-friend Dottie Clark Free. In 1957 she married Harvey N Black Jr, a San Francisco attorney and moved to Marin. There they raised three children Harvey N Black III (or Tres) of Boulder, CO, Anne Black (Terry Dokken) of Missoula, MT and Caren Black Deardorf of Lexington, MA. In 1974 she married Neil T Burton. A devoted mother, she passed on her curiosity for all living things, and love of and respect for the outdoors - fishing, hiking, bird watching and active conservation - to her kids and grandkids. Following in her mothers' and grandmothers' footsteps, she volunteered and fundraised tirelessly for area non-profits: the San Francisco Junior League, Bay Area United Way, and co-founding Marin Designers' Showcase, before focusing on conservation (25 years Marin Audubon's Mothers' Day Barbeque), and supporting mental health and local artists (MarinScapes Art shows for Buckelew Programs). Her community at St John's Church in Ross was very dear to her and she served on the vestry, as lead usher and volunteer for over 40 years. Tennis, bridge, birding and travel were all venues for embodying her passions for friendship, family, service and honoring God's spirit. She and Neil visited at least four continents, travelling by plane, train, boat, auto and on foot pursuing their interests. Her spirit and passion are an inspiration to all, and she will be dearly missed. Neil and her sister predeceased her. She is survived by her brother Marty (Jody) Bentley of NY, her children, Neil's daughters (Elizabeth and Taylor Burton and Molly Ivans), seven grandchildren: Alexandra, Bryce and Andrei Black, Cole and Aubrey Deardorf, Emilio Izquierdo, and Weston Ivans. Please join us to celebrate her at St John's 11:00 am January 11, 2020. St John's has graciously agreed to be point of contact for inquiries and remembrances. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a service, education or conservation organization in her name.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019