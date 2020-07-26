Mary Holland Coons Our dearly beloved mother, Mary Holland Coons, left us behind on July 16, 2020. She died at home of natural causes. Mary Elleanor Holland was born in Los Angeles on November 26, 1924 to Walter Hawkins Holland and Gertrude Bernadetta Zeiser. She joined sister Clara. Later the family added brothers Walter and Harry. Surviving the Great Depression in La Crescenta was an experience that stayed with Mary throughout her life. The depression sent them to Northern California, where Grandpa Walt was a surveyor for the railroad. They settled in Santa Rosa. Nana was a RN and proud of it. Mom completed high school, attended Santa Rosa Junior College, and earned a BA in Education from Chico State. Her first job was as an elementary school teacher in San Francisco's Mission District. Summers spent on the Eel River led to marriage to a young engineer, Frederick Fleming Coons, on July 3, 1949. The new couple made their first home in Mill Valley, where Mom taught school and Dad worked for Spreckels Sugar. Their first son, William, was born on November 9, 1954. Mom began a 15-year sabbatical from teaching, beginning in 1953. Dad's work took them to New Jersey, where their second son, Paul, was born in 1958. Returning to California, they built a new house and made their home in Greenbrae. Their third son, Clifford, completed the family in 1960. The boys walked down the grassy hill behind their home to elementary school. Mom's love of teaching kept calling her. She served as church school superintendent for First Presbyterian Church in San Rafael and returned to teaching at San Anselmo's Wade Thomas Elementary School in 1968. She became a master teacher to student teachers and earned a MA in Elementary Education from University of San Francisco in 1978. Mom left teaching in 1984 when Dad received a promotion that required them to relocate to Connecticut. Dad retired in 1988 and they moved to Bret Harte in 1989. They traveled the world by ship, plane, rail, and barge, achieving their retirement dreams. Mom wasn't done with teaching. She wrote and published "The Teacher's Classroom Companion," a handbook for primary teachers, in 1993. Her book was well received and paid for the last car that she owned. In 2005 Mary became a grandmother with the birth of Clifford's first daughter, Alivia. Granddaughter Serine was born in 2008. Cliff's family made their home in the cottage on the Bret Harte property for several years, allowing Mary and Fred to delight in their grandchildren daily. Mary was known for her wit, charm and graciousness. She instilled good manners in her sons and taught them to treat everyone with care and compassion. She delighted in social gatherings, holiday dinners, and simple picnics. Mary was an enthusiastic member of PEO, her neighborhood book club, and Westminster Presbyterian Church in Tiburon. Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Fred, who passed in 2017; and by her son, Paul, who died of a heart attack in February of 2020. She is survived by her sons, Bill (Mirjami Laukkanen) and Cliff (Monika); her granddaughters Alivia and Serine; and by numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family. Interment was held at Fernwood Cemetery on July 25th. Donations in her memory may be made to P. E. O. Sisterhood, via peointernational.org
; or to Hospice by the Bay. The tide recedes but leaves behind bright seashells on the sand, the sun goes down, but gentle warmth still lingers on the land, the music stops, and yet it echoes on in sweet refrains... for every joy that passes, something beautiful remains. Anonymous.