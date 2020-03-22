|
Mary Jane Corbin Mary Jane Corbin, 89, of Novato, passed away on March 4, 2020 in Novato, California. Mary Jane was born on February 19, 1931 in West Rutland, Vermont to Carl and Agnes Anderson. She graduated from University of Vermont in 1953 Magna Cum Laude. She worked as a Chief Investigator Special Investigations Unit for the County of Marin for two decades. She taught special education classes part time after retirement. Mary Jane is survived by Lynne Corbin of Flagstaff, AZ; Tim Corbin of Gold Beach, OR; Kurt Corbin of Mill Valley, CA and Judd Corbin of Corte Madera, CA. She was a wonderful person and will be greatly missed. Memorial services are pending. The Corbin family wishes to extend sincere thanks to Hospice by the Bay.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Mar. 22, 2020