Mary Jane Sauve, R.N., PhD Mary Jane Marquis was born on December 17, 1939 in Chicago, IL daughter of Howard F. Marquis and Mary E. Marquis (nee Lamb). She married John Mark Sauve on June 24, 1961 in Park Ridge, IL. She is survived by her husband of 58 years and her children, Mary Margaret Sauve (Kim Barnhill), Moira Jane Sauve and Mark Joseph Sauve. She was predeceased by her youngest daughter, Megan Elizabeth Sauve and her parents. She also leaves her sister, Katherine Anne Marquis and a brother, Reverend John Clifton Marquis, S.T. Her granddaughters Theresa, Claire Barnhill, Katherine Jane Barnhill, and Grace Elizabeth Barnhill will miss their O'MA. She also leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends. Mary Jane graduated from the Loyola School of Nursing (Chicago) in 1961 with a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing. She subsequently earned her Masters and PhD at the University of California, San Francisco. Her career took her from being a Pediatric office Nurse in Monterey, CA to hospitals in Evanston, IL; Chicago, IL and Ridgewoodj NJ. After moving to Novato in 1968 she served at Novato General Hospital as an evening supervisor and ER Nurse. After completing her MSN she joined the faculty in the School of Nursing at Sonoma State University. Drawn to research she returned to UCSF and the Cardiac Electrophysiology Care Center. She completed her doctoral studies at UCSF and was awarded a Robert Wood Johnson fellowship for continuing research. Her career culminated in being named Director of Nursing Research at the University of California, Davis, Medical Center in Sacramento. In February 2012 she received the Distinguished Alumnus award from Loyola University, Chicago, Niehoff School of Nursing. Special thanks to the Novato Paramedics, her dear friends Pat Malone, Jan Hitchcock and her loving sister Kathy Marquis. Rosary at St. Anthony of Paclua, 1000 Cambridge, Novato, 7:00 pm Sunday, May 26, 2019. Funeral Mass at St. Anthony of Padua 11:00 am Monday, May 27, 2019. Private Family Burial at Valley Memorial, Novato at a later date. A reception at the Sauve home in Novato to follow Mass. In lieu of flowers donations to the Loyola University, Chicago, Niehoff School of Nursing, May wood, Illinois or Guide Dogs for trie Blind, San Rafael, CA.
