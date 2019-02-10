|
Mary Kathleen Leonard Our mother, sister, and aunt, Mary Kathleen Leonard, born Nancy Kathleen Kammerdiener, passed away on the 22nd of August in Waco, Texas. At the time, she had started packing to move back to Mill Valley, where she had lived and made numerous friends in years past. She had also resided in Sausalito and Tiburon, commuting into Hercules, where she had taught fifth grade. The Baylor alum had also taught elementary school for many years in Livermore, and had begun her career in Orange County. In her forties, Leonard obtained a Master's degree in Counseling from San Francisco State. Besides her day job, the native Texan came alive when creating art. Her paintings, both mystical and whimsical, now grace our homes. Her sonnets and haikus shall forever underscore our thoughts. We miss our dear mother, sister, and aunt. With all our love, Laurie and David Wiegler; John Kammerdiener and Ellen Leonard; Kristen Allen, Mike Kammerdiener and Susan Martin.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Feb. 10, 2019