Mary Hickman Former Marin County resident Mary Lipscomb Hickman passed away in her family home in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho on May 4, 2020. Mary was born on November 7, 1924 in Duncan, Oklahoma. She married Richard "Dick" Hickman in 1946. The couple lived in Idaho for many years, where Dick worked with the US Forest Service, before relocating to Northern California. They lived in Novato for nearly 30 years. Mary loved the Bay Area, especially their Shields Lane neighbors, the culture of the City and the beauty of the Marin County coast. During this time, Mary worked with Hanson Galleries in San Francisco and New Orleans. In 2000, Mary and Dick moved to Idaho to be near family. After Richard passed away in 2005, Mary continued her active lifestyle: swimming and playing bridge at least twice a week - disappointed only when she didn't come in first! Mary is survived by her children, Julie Fisher, Jill Dougherty (Bill), Jan Leaf (Craig), and Richard, Jr.; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. The family requests that any donations be made to organizations that support local community needs.



