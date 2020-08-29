1/2
Mary Linda Courteau
1944 - 2020
Mary Linda Courteau Mary Linda Courteau, 76, entered into the embrace of the Lord on August 25, 2020 at her home in Novato, CA after a brief illness. She passed peacefully, surrounded by her children and in the thoughts and prayers of her extended family and friends. Mary was born April 22, 1944 in San Rafael, CA to loving parents, John and Muriel Lucas. She was a graduate of Saint Raphael School, Marin Catholic High School (1962), and received her AA degree from The College of Marin. Devout Catholic, mother and grandmother, Mary loved spending time with her family and friends. She will be remembered as a loving mother, gracious hostess of holiday family gatherings, and avid cookie baker. In recent years she enjoyed annual vacations with her children and their families. Mary is survived by her brothers William and Gary; sister JoAnne; son Steven and grandsons Michael and Nicholas; son Girard (Elizabeth) and grandchildren David and Robyn; son Devin (Nicolette) and granddaughters Calista and Gianna; and daughter Heather (Brian) and grandchildren Thomas and Madeline. The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given by Hospice by the Bay, in particular, all of the nurses that cared for her during her last days. Mary's family will receive guests for a viewing from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Adobe Creek Funeral Home, 331 Lakeville Street, Petaluma, CA. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to St. Anthony's Church or Hospice by the Bay. Condolences may be sent to the family via email: marycourteau@yahoo.com. Services provided by Adobe Creek Funeral Home www.AdobeCreekFuneralHome.com

Published in Marin Independent Journal from Aug. 29 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Viewing
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Adobe Creek Funeral Home - Petaluma
Memories & Condolences
August 29, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time.
Adobe Creek Funeral Home
