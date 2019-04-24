|
|
Mary Louise Anderson Passed away peacefully at home on April 18, 2019. She was 76 years old. She was born and raised in Minnesota, graduating from high school in Thief River Falls. Mary Lou went on to attain her bachelor's degree from the University of Minnesota in 1964. After college Mary Lou initially worked at NSA in Washington, DC. She moved to Sausalito 40 years ago and began a long career as a project manager with AT&T, Lucent Technologies and Avaya. She was a longtime greeter at St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church, a dedicated volunteer at Friends of the Library and a member of the Legion of Mary. Mary Lou was preceded in death by her father Otto Anderson, mother Catherine Metusalem and step-father Jon Metusalem. Surviving are her sister Marcia Beloved (Dayton, Ohio), brother Mark Metusalem (Toledo, Ohio) and many nieces and nephews. Mary Lou made this world a better place, touched many lives and will be missed. The Memorial Mass will be held at St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Sausalito on Saturday April 27, 2019 at 10:30 AM with lunch to follow in the church hall. Mary Lou will be laid to rest next to her mother in Karlschrue, North Dakota. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Sausalito Library Foundation or St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church. Monte's Chapel Of The Hills San Anselmo 415-453-8440
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019