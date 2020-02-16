|
Mary "Molly" Macdonough Hofmann Our beloved Molly left us on February 5, 2020, on the eve of the 66th anniversary of her marriage to John Hofmann (Jack). Molly was born in San Francisco on June 15th, 1928, to Sarah Worthington Mitchell Macdonough and Dent William Macdonough. Molly had an energetic spirit and was an adventurer through and through. As a child, she loved to sail on Clear Lake, a passion that came from her grandfather, Joseph Macdonough. He was one of the founders of the original San Francisco Yacht Club, and later became the Commodore of the New York Yacht Club. Molly loved traveling worldwide with her husband and family, hiking in the Marin hills and the Sierra, or just searching for the perfect flowers at the Flower Market in San Francisco. She enjoyed long winding drives through the country, and was often heard saying "Don't say I never take you anywhere?!" She loved music and books of all kinds, as well as her gardens in Marin and at Clear Lake. She was generous with her time and efforts in various volunteer roles throughout her life. She was on the Board of Directors at Marin Country Day School and The Branson School, and on the City of Belvedere's Parks and Open Space Committee. In 2018, she was named Belvedere Citizen of the Year Emerita for her years of dedication to Belvedere. One of Molly's great passions was floral design. Her creativity and innovative nature inspired her to start and run her own business, Pzazz, through which she created beautiful floral arrangements for weddings, and other significant life events. She was also integral in the conception and launching of the San Francisco de Young Museum's Bouquets to Art annual event. Molly's example inspires us all to live life to the fullest. She filled her days with community activities and adventures until the very end! Molly cherished her husband, children, and grandchildren and the time she spent with them. She inspired them with her positivity. Endlessly energetic, generous, and devoted, she had many admirers. She was known for her ability to make those around her feel loved and appreciated and was a second mother to many, cultivating lasting friendships around the world. Molly grew up on Ormondale Ranch in the Portola Valley, alongside her sister Joan. Ormondale was named for the family's famous racehorse, Ormonde, who was known as "the horse of the century" and whose bones now lie in the Natural History Museum in London. Molly's great-grandfather on her father's side, the first Joseph Macdonough, came to California in the gold rush days and married the sister of William S. O'Brien of the Comstock Lode Big Four. Her great-grandfather on her mother's side was Silas Weir Mitchell, a well-known novelist and physician in the Civil War who became known as the "father of neurology" in the United States. She attended St. Joseph School in Menlo Park, Shipley School in Philadelphia, and the Branson School in Ross, where she lived with her mother through her teenage years. She graduated from UC Berkeley in 1949, and moved on to work in the decorating field in Jackson Square in San Francisco. Molly met her husband, Jack, at the Spinsters Ball, and they were married on Feb. 6th, 1954, celebrating at the Lagunitas Club in Ross. They moved to Belvedere and have lived there for 64 years. She leaves her husband, Jack, and her children, John R. Hofmann III (Trip) of Corte Madera; Gretchen Hofmann (and Jim) of Carbondale, Colorado; Joan Hofmann (and Donald) of Moscow, Idaho; and five grandchildren, Whitney Will of Carbondale, Colorado; Joseph Hack of Glenwood Springs, Colorado; Emily Alexander of Boise, Idaho; Olivia Alexander of Sacramento, California; and Jackson Alexander of Moscow, Idaho. She was predeceased by her daughter Sarah Hofmann. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Marin Art and Garden Center in Ross on Sunday, March 8, at 2:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Marin Agricultural Land Trust, the Lake County Land Trust, Marin Country Day School or the Branson School.
